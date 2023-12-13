Donation From Entegrus Supports Lakeshore Holiday Displays
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday December 13th, 2023, 1:27pm
The holidays will be a bit brighter in Lakeshore after a donation from Entegrus.
The donation of $10,000 will see new light displays in Belle River and Comber.
“Entegrus has a long tradition of giving back to the communities it serves,” noted Jim Hogan, President and CEO of Entegrus. “As E.L.K.’s Management Services Provider, we wanted to contribute to the local economy. Supporting the holiday lights initiative will help foster community pride and reinforces our dedication to assisting local community initiatives.”
