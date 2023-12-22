Light RainNow
Changes To Hours And Services In Tecumseh Over The Holidays

Friday December 22nd, 2023, 3:26pm

Tecumseh
0
0

Over the holiday season, there will be some changes to services in Tecumseh. Town Hall will be closed from Saturday, December 23rd to Monday, January 1st.

The Tecumseh Transit Service will not be operating on Monday, December 25th. On-Demand transit will continue to operate on Saturdays only (there will be no fixed route service on Saturdays). The transit bus schedule and route map information can be found on the Town’s website.

Due to the holiday, garbage collection will be moved to Friday, December 29th, and recycling collection will be moved to Saturday, January 6th.

 

windsoriteDOTca
