Candlelight Service Remembers Children Who Have Died

Local family members bereaved by the death of a child will come together for the annual Candlelight Service on Sunday, December 10th.

For over twenty years, Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting has been held on the second Sunday in December, creating an international wave of warm candlelight in remembrance of children who have died.

2023 marks the fifteenth year that the Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB) has held a Candlelight Service in conjunction with this international event to bring bereaved parents and family members together to honour and remember their child.

“The purpose of the Candlelight Vigil is to provide a meaningful time of heartfelt reflection and remembrance. Families are able to join together to honour their child’s life, fondly reflecting in a safe space while in the midst of others who truly empathize,” says Mental Health Educator with CMHA-WECB, Sonia McMahon-Comartin. “Whether the death occurred quite recently or some time ago, all are welcome to share in this time devoted to togetherness, support, and healing.” The program will consist of reflections, music, and messages of hope.

“Each year, our desire is to provide a very special time of remembrance. We are privileged to offer this setting as an opportunity for togetherness and heartfelt connection for many whose lives have been touched by a child who has died, regardless of age and circumstance,” added McMahon-Comartin.

This free event consists of a service that sees families bring a photo of their loved one to place on the memory table, light a candle in honour of all those who have died, and walk in an outdoor candlelit procession.

The vigil will take place on Sunday, December 10th beginning at 6:30pm at the Fogolar Furlan Club.