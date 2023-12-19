NEWS >
Battery Plant Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Ceremony As Construction Reaches 30% Completion

Tuesday December 19th, 2023, 4:37pm

City News
0
0

New Stellantis and LG Energy Solution (LGES) joint venture NextStar Energy EV battery plant in Windsor, Ontario (December 2023).

NextStar Energy celebrated a “Topping Out” ceremony Tuesday with local trades employees to commemorate the last structural steel beam installed in the construction of its new EV battery plant.

The ceremony included a steel beam signing, team photos and a few words of appreciation from NextStar Energy leadership.

Construction of the nearly 4.23 million square foot battery plant is progressing rapidly and is now approximately 30% complete, with the work-to-date having been performed by a 100% Canadian crew of 950 craft workers. The project remains on track with the first phase of operations, the battery modular production, set to begin in the first half of 2024.

Construction of the NextStar plant began in August 2022 with site clearing, mass grading, and foundation activities. The first of two main buildings, known as the Module Building, has completed structural steel installation and is fully enclosed, with equipment installation that started last week. The second building, known as the Cell Building, is nearing completion of structural steel erection and is approximately 40% enclosed.

“People driving by the facility daily are witnessing this historic building take shape as we near the end of the construction process and prepare to enter the installation process,” said Danies Lee, CEO NextStar Energy. “We will have thousands of skilled experts at the site helping to build a world-class facility that will produce leading-edge lithium-ion battery cells and modules for the next generation of electric vehicles. We are grateful to the nearby businesses and residents for their patience during the construction process.”

The plant’s total building footprint will span 4.23 million square feet including ancillary structures – equivalent to approximately eight Rogers Centre stadiums in Toronto.

On December 19, 2023, NextStar Energy celebrated a “Topping Out” ceremony with local trades employees to commemorate the last structural steel beam installed in the construction of its new EV battery plant in Windsor, Ontario. The ceremony included a steel beam signing, team photos and a few words of appreciation from NextStar Energy leadership.

