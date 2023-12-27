Light RainNow
27th Annual Hockey For Hospice Tournament Raises Historic Amount

Friday December 29th, 2023, 11:49am

Local News
The 27th Annual Hockey for Hospice Tournament is being called a huge success.

The three-day tournament achieved a historic milestone by raising $587,780.29 from nearly 2,000 young hockey players from across the region. Over the past 27 years, Hockey For Hospice has raised a total of $5,297,455.29 for Hospice.

“Each year, these young players continue to amaze us, and this year is no exception,” said Nancy Brockenshire, Executive Director of The Hospice. “Their commitment to supporting Hospice as we deliver memorable care makes them true community leaders and Hospice Champions. The tournament’s success is a testament to the unwavering support from players, coaches, managers, family members, and participants, as well as the incredible efforts of the organizing committee – thank you to everyone who was a part of this amazing event.”

