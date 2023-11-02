NEWS >
Watch For Line Painting On The E.C. Row Expressway This Weekend

Thursday November 2nd, 2023, 8:00am

City News
Line painting will take place on the E.C. Row Expressway in the east and westbound lanes between Huron Church Road and Banwell Road this weekend and will cause some delays.

It will take place from 10:00pm on Friday, November 3rf, until 7:00am on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 and from 10:00pm om Saturday, November 4th, until 7:00am on Sunday, November 5th, 2023.

