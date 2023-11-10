OPP Investigation In Leamington

The Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of an ongoing incident in Leamington. Police have not said what the incident is.

Police say that residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area of Seacliff Drive East between Erie Street South and Cherry Lane.

“There is believed to be no threat to public safety at this time. Residents are asked to avoid the area,” a release from the OPP said late Thursday evening.