ClearNow
7 °C
44 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
11 °C
52 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
7 °C
45 °F		SunnySun
7 °C
45 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

OPP Investigation In Leamington

Thursday November 9th, 2023, 9:19pm

Leamington
0
0

The Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of an ongoing incident in Leamington. Police have not said what the incident is.

Police say that residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area of Seacliff Drive East between Erie Street South and Cherry Lane.

“There is believed to be no threat to public safety at this time. Residents are asked to avoid the area,” a release from the OPP said late Thursday evening.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message