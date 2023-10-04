WEATHER: Wednesday October 4th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday October 4th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday October 4th, 2023.
Mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning.
High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.
