There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 27th To October 29th

Friday October 27th, 2023, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0

Friday October Halloween on the Farm Sunny Britches Acres

Saturday October Halloween on the Farm Sunny Britches Acres

Saturday October Heritage Village Murder Mystery Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village

Saturday October Evermore Boo! Bash Fogolar Furlan - Canada Hall

Saturday October SCRABBLE CLUB Windsor Public Library downtown

Saturday October Christmas Elves, Annual Fundraiser Air Force Club of Windsor

Sunday October Heritage Village Murder Mystery Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village

Sunday October Candy-Palooza Encounter Church

Sunday October Book Lovers Luncheon Windsor Club