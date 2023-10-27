There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 27th To October 29th
Friday October 27th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
27
October
The Ultimate Robin Williams Experience
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Friday
27
October
Halloween on the Farm
Sunny Britches Acres
Friday
27
October
Windsor Express PA Day Youth Basketball Camp
Assumption High School Gym
Saturday
28
October
Halloween on the Farm
Sunny Britches Acres
Saturday
28
October
Windsor Orchid Society Orchid Show & Sale
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
Saturday
28
October
Halloween horrors at the Leamington fairgrounds
Leamington District Fairgrounds
Saturday
28
October
Heritage Village Murder Mystery
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Saturday
28
October
Evermore Boo! Bash
Fogolar Furlan - Canada Hall
Saturday
28
October
Trick or Treat the Trail
Ojibway Park
Saturday
28
October
Halloween: Ceramic Painting & Cupcake decorating event!
Art Splash Atelier
Saturday
28
October
University of Windsor Fall Open House
The University of Windsor
Saturday
28
October
Pumpkin Painting at FRANK
FRANK Brewing Co.
Saturday
28
October
SCRABBLE CLUB
Windsor Public Library downtown
Saturday
28
October
Halloween Spooktacular Multi vendor event
Colovino Hall, WFCU Centre
Saturday
28
October
Christmas Elves, Annual Fundraiser
Air Force Club of Windsor
Saturday
28
October
Windsor Orchid Society 2023 Show & Sale
Gethsemane Luheran Church
Saturday
28
October
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Downtown Windsor
Sunday
29
October
Heritage Village Murder Mystery
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Sunday
29
October
Windsor Orchid Society Orchid Show & Sale
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
Sunday
29
October
Windsor Orchid Society 2023 Show & Sale
Gethsemane Luheran Church
Sunday
29
October
Halloween horrors at the Leamington fairgrounds
Leamington District Fairgrounds
Sunday
29
October
Sunday
29
October
Candy-Palooza
Encounter Church
Sunday
29
October
Book Lovers Luncheon
Windsor Club
Sunday
29
October
WFCU Credit Union Trick or Trot
WFCU Centre
Sunday
29
October
Leamington Raceway: Live Harness Horse Racing
Leamington Fairgrounds
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook