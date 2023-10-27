Mostly CloudyNow
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 27th To October 29th

Friday October 27th, 2023, 12:00pm

Friday
27
October

The Ultimate Robin Williams Experience

Olde Walkerville Theatre
Friday
27
October

Halloween on the Farm

Sunny Britches Acres
Friday
27
October

Windsor Express PA Day Youth Basketball Camp

Assumption High School Gym
Saturday
28
October

Halloween on the Farm

Sunny Britches Acres
Saturday
28
October

Windsor Orchid Society Orchid Show & Sale

Gethsemane Lutheran Church
Saturday
28
October

Halloween horrors at the Leamington fairgrounds

Leamington District Fairgrounds
Saturday
28
October

Heritage Village Murder Mystery

Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Saturday
28
October

Evermore Boo! Bash

Fogolar Furlan - Canada Hall
Saturday
28
October

Trick or Treat the Trail

Ojibway Park
Saturday
28
October

Halloween: Ceramic Painting & Cupcake decorating event!

Art Splash Atelier
Saturday
28
October

University of Windsor Fall Open House

The University of Windsor
Saturday
28
October

Pumpkin Painting at FRANK

FRANK Brewing Co.
Saturday
28
October

SCRABBLE CLUB

Windsor Public Library downtown
Saturday
28
October

Halloween Spooktacular Multi vendor event

Colovino Hall, WFCU Centre
Saturday
28
October

Christmas Elves, Annual Fundraiser

Air Force Club of Windsor
Saturday
28
October

Windsor Orchid Society 2023 Show & Sale

Gethsemane Luheran Church
Saturday
28
October

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Downtown Windsor
Sunday
29
October

Heritage Village Murder Mystery

Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Sunday
29
October

Windsor Orchid Society Orchid Show & Sale

Gethsemane Lutheran Church
Sunday
29
October

Windsor Orchid Society 2023 Show & Sale

Gethsemane Luheran Church
Sunday
29
October

Halloween horrors at the Leamington fairgrounds

Leamington District Fairgrounds
Sunday
29
October

Walkerville Lucky Paws Pop up Market and Dog Adoption Event

The Dragonfly
Sunday
29
October

Candy-Palooza

Encounter Church
Sunday
29
October

Book Lovers Luncheon

Windsor Club
Sunday
29
October

WFCU Credit Union Trick or Trot

WFCU Centre
Sunday
29
October

Leamington Raceway: Live Harness Horse Racing

Leamington Fairgrounds

