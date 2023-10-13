Mostly CloudyNow
There's So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 13th To October 15th

Friday October 13th, 2023, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday
13
October

The Bank Theatre

The Bank Theatre
Friday
13
October

WSO ROCKS! The Music of Fleetwood Mac

Chrysler Theatre
Friday
13
October

Outdoor Movie Night – Hocus Pocus

Forest Glade Optimist Park
Friday
13
October

Arts Collective Theatre Presents: Guys and Dolls

The Capitol Theatre
Friday
13
October

BookFest/ Festival du Livre Windsor 2023

the University of Windsor, School of Creative Arts, the Armouries Building
Saturday
14
October

BookFest/ Festival du Livre Windsor 2023

the University of Windsor, School of Creative Arts, the Armouries Building
Saturday
14
October

Fogolar Furlan Windsor Polenta Fest

Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Saturday
14
October

Tour the Duff-Baby Mansion

Duff-Baby Mansion
Saturday
14
October

Mackenzie Hall Antiques Show and Sale

Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre
Saturday
14
October

Windsor Mosque Open House

Windsor Mosque
Saturday
14
October

11th Annual Innovation Station Engineering Your Life (ISEYL)

Devonshire Mall, The Bay storefront
Saturday
14
October

Arts Collective Theatre Presents: Guys and Dolls

The Capitol Theatre
Saturday
14
October

Classic Seger

Olde Walkerville Theatre
Saturday
14
October

Pumpkin Painting at FRANK

FRANK Brewing Co.
Saturday
14
October

SCRABBLE CLUB

Windsor Public Library downtown
Saturday
14
October

Windsor Zombie Walk 2023

Scarehouse Windsor
Saturday
14
October

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Downtown Windsor
Saturday
14
October

The Boonies Halloween Bash

The Boonies Drive In Theatre
Sunday
15
October

FALL CRAFT & GIFT SHOW

Fogolar Furlan Club
Sunday
15
October

Pumpkin Painting at FRANK

FRANK Brewing Co.
Sunday
15
October

The Bank Theatre Presents ART

The Bank Theatre
Sunday
15
October

Champions of Magic Presents: Young and Strange – Delusionists

Chrysler Theatre
Sunday
15
October

Leamington Raceway: Live Harness Horse Racing

Leamington Fairgrounds
Sunday
15
October

Mackenzie Hall Antiques Show and Sale

Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre
Sunday
15
October

Windsor Mosque Open House

Windsor Mosque
Sunday
15
October

Champions of Magic Presents: Young & Strange – Delusionists

The Chrysler Theatre
Sunday
15
October

11th Annual Innovation Station Engineering Your Life (ISEYL)

Devonshire Mall, The Bay storefront
Sunday
15
October

Speed Dating 40+ Event on October 15, 2023, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Verna-Q-Lar Lounge,
Sunday
15
October

Arts Collective Theatre Presents: Guys and Dolls

The Capitol Theatre
Sunday
15
October

NIKE RUNNING SPEED/POWER CLINIC WINDSOR

ALUMNI FIELD & OUTDOOR TRACK
Sunday
15
October

BookFest/ Festival du Livre Windsor 2023

the University of Windsor, School of Creative Arts, the Armouries Building

