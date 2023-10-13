There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 13th To October 15th

Friday October 13th, 2023, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0

Friday October The Bank Theatre The Bank Theatre

Friday October BookFest/ Festival du Livre Windsor 2023 the University of Windsor, School of Creative Arts, the Armouries Building

Saturday October BookFest/ Festival du Livre Windsor 2023 the University of Windsor, School of Creative Arts, the Armouries Building

Saturday October Fogolar Furlan Windsor Polenta Fest Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor

Saturday October Classic Seger Olde Walkerville Theatre

Saturday October SCRABBLE CLUB Windsor Public Library downtown

Saturday October The Boonies Halloween Bash The Boonies Drive In Theatre

Sunday October BookFest/ Festival du Livre Windsor 2023 the University of Windsor, School of Creative Arts, the Armouries Building