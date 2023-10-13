There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: October 13th To October 15th
Friday October 13th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
13
October
The Bank Theatre
The Bank Theatre
Friday
13
October
WSO ROCKS! The Music of Fleetwood Mac
Chrysler Theatre
Friday
13
October
Outdoor Movie Night – Hocus Pocus
Forest Glade Optimist Park
Friday
13
October
Friday
13
October
BookFest/ Festival du Livre Windsor 2023
the University of Windsor, School of Creative Arts, the Armouries Building
Saturday
14
October
Saturday
14
October
Fogolar Furlan Windsor Polenta Fest
Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Saturday
14
October
Tour the Duff-Baby Mansion
Duff-Baby Mansion
Saturday
14
October
Mackenzie Hall Antiques Show and Sale
Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre
Saturday
14
October
Windsor Mosque Open House
Windsor Mosque
Saturday
14
October
11th Annual Innovation Station Engineering Your Life (ISEYL)
Devonshire Mall, The Bay storefront
Saturday
14
October
Saturday
14
October
Classic Seger
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Saturday
14
October
Pumpkin Painting at FRANK
FRANK Brewing Co.
Saturday
14
October
SCRABBLE CLUB
Windsor Public Library downtown
Saturday
14
October
Windsor Zombie Walk 2023
Scarehouse Windsor
Saturday
14
October
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Downtown Windsor
Saturday
14
October
The Boonies Halloween Bash
The Boonies Drive In Theatre
Sunday
15
October
FALL CRAFT & GIFT SHOW
Fogolar Furlan Club
Sunday
15
October
Pumpkin Painting at FRANK
FRANK Brewing Co.
Sunday
15
October
The Bank Theatre Presents ART
The Bank Theatre
Sunday
15
October
Champions of Magic Presents: Young and Strange – Delusionists
Chrysler Theatre
Sunday
15
October
Leamington Raceway: Live Harness Horse Racing
Leamington Fairgrounds
Sunday
15
October
Sunday
15
October
Sunday
15
October
Sunday
15
October
Sunday
15
October
Speed Dating 40+ Event on October 15, 2023, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Verna-Q-Lar Lounge,
Sunday
15
October
Sunday
15
October
NIKE RUNNING SPEED/POWER CLINIC WINDSOR
ALUMNI FIELD & OUTDOOR TRACK
Sunday
15
October
