Public Meeting Being Held Looking At Establishing A Business Network In LaSalle

Wednesday October 11th, 2023, 8:44am

Lakeshore
0
0

LaSalle is holding a public meeting to explorer establishing a business network in the town.

Aileen Murray, President of Mellor Murray Consulting, will lead the workshop. Aileen is a respected economic development strategist and coach with expertise in building strong communities. Aileen has 15 years of hands‐on municipal economic development and tourism experience.

The goal of the workshop is to:

  • Determine the services and programs LaSalle businesses need to be successful.
  • Consider the various forms of community associations including BIAs, Chambers of Commerce (Boards of Trade) and Business Associations.
  • Discuss the potential for establishing a business network or association in LaSalle.
  • Identify the business network model that would address the needs of LaSalle businesses.

It takes place at the Event Centre, 970 Front Road, on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.   You are asked to contact Dawn Hadre, Director of Strategy and Engagement by email or phone at 519‐969‐7770, ext. 1253 by Friday, October 13th if you plan to attend.

