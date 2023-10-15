Leamington Seniors To Enjoy A Day Of Free Transit On October 17th

Seniors aged 60 years and older in Leamington will have the opportunity to ride LT-Go transit free of charge throughout the entire day on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023.

This initiative aims to make public transportation more accessible to senior residents and enhance their mobility and independence.

To take advantage of this opportunity, seniors can easily book a ride through the user-friendly Blaise Transit app or by calling 519-325-5960. LT-Go transit hours on October 17th are 6:00am to 9:30pm.

To assist seniors in becoming familiar with the LT-Go transit system and its booking process, the Municipality has organized special pick-up times and locations where seniors can ride the bus alongside knowledgeable municipal staff. This will provide an opportunity to learn about the system, ask questions, and gain confidence in booking rides.

Pick-up locations and times:

Half Century Centre (160 Talbot Street East) at 10:00am – Seniors can gather at the Half Century Centre to embark on a group ride and learn more about LT-Go transit.

Tim Hortons parking lot (250 Erie Street South) at 11:00am – Another convenient pick-up location where seniors can join municipal staff for a ride and receive helpful information.

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (249 Sherk Street) at 1:00pm – The last group pick-up location of the day, offering seniors an opportunity to ride the bus and discover how easy it is to book a ride on the LT-Go.

All group rides will take approximately one hour, and riders will be dropped off at their pick-up location.

“We are dedicated to supporting our senior community members and making their lives easier and more enjoyable,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “We encourage seniors to take advantage of this special day, whether it’s for running errands, medical appointments, or simply enjoying a day out in Leamington.”