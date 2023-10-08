Intersection Of County Road 42 And Banwell Road To Close For Construction Work
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday October 8th, 2023, 3:00pm
Work on the County Road 42 project continues, with a new closure set to begin.
Starting Tuesday, October 10th, the intersection of County Road 42 and Banwell Road will be closed to all traffic for approximately six weeks.
County officials ask that you follow the posted detour and refrain from using neighbourhood roads.
