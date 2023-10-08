ClearNow
10 °C
50 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
14 °C
57 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
13 °C
55 °F		SunnyWed
16 °C
61 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Intersection Of County Road 42 And Banwell Road To Close For Construction Work

Sunday October 8th, 2023, 3:00pm

Construction
0
0

Work on the County Road 42 project continues, with a new closure set to begin.

Starting Tuesday, October 10th, the intersection of County Road 42 and Banwell Road will be closed to all traffic for approximately six weeks.

County officials ask that you follow the posted detour and refrain from using neighbourhood roads.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message