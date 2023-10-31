Hospitals Confirm Ransomware Attack

Local hospitals have confirmed they were victims of a ransomware attack last week.

“Working with leading cybersecurity experts, we have determined through our investigation that, unfortunately, certain patient, employee and professional staff data has been taken, and there is the possibility that the actors responsible for this attack may publish some of the stolen data. We continue to investigate to determine the exact data impacted, and any individuals whose data was affected by this cyberattack will be notified in accordance with the law,” a statement said.

Officials say they continue to work around the clock to restore systems and expect to have updates related to the restoration of our systems in the upcoming week.

They say they are working closely with law enforcement – including local police departments, Ontario Provincial Police, INTERPOL and FBI – and we have notified all relevant regulatory organizations, including the Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner.

The hospitals say they will continue to do their best to contact patients directly in advance if they have a scheduled appointment that needs to be rescheduled. If patients do not need emergency care, they ask that they please attend their primary care provider or local clinic.

“We understand the impact this incident is having on members of our community, including patients and our employees and professional staff, and deeply apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. We want to thank everyone for their patience during this time. Due to the fact we have notified and engaged law enforcement as part of a criminal investigation, we will not be providing further comment in response to this statement,” the statement said.