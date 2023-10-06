Cabana Road Construction Switches Tuesday

Construction continues on Cabana Road.

On Tuesday, work will switch from the south side of the road to the north side between St. Clair College Drive and Borelli Drive. One lane of traffic will be allowed in both directions.

As a result of this switchover, access to Cabana Road will be closed for one day only (Tuesday, October 10, 2023) from the following streets:

Askin Avenue

Randolph Avenue

Rankin Avenue

Charlevoix Avenue

Roxborough Avenue

The entire project should be completed by Thursday, December 21st, 2023.