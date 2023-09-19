Mostly CloudyNow
Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority Holding Public Meeting

Tuesday September 19th, 2023, 8:02am

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America are holding a Public Information Meetings on Thursday, September 21st, 2023.

The meetings will provide an opportunity to meet project representatives, hear the latest design and construction updates, along with highlights from the project Community Benefits Plan. Information on Sandwich Street reconstruction work will be shared at the meeting in Canada.

It takes place at Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

Meetings are open-house format with presentations scheduled at 3:30pm and 5:15pm. The presentations will be approximately 25 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be asked at the meetings or submitted in advance by emailing [email protected] no later than September 15th, 2023.

