WEATHER: Wednesday September 6th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 6th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday September 6th, 2023.
Increasing cloudiness today with a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon, and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.
High 30. Humidex 38.
