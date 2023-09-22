WEATHER: Friday September 22nd, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 22nd, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday September 22nd, 2023.
A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.
