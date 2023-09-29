There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: September 29th To October 1st
Friday September 29th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
29
September
FALL FLING – A Pop Up Event
Urbanhome's Showroom
Friday
29
September
Hospice Face to Face
Hospice of Windsor and Essex County
Friday
29
September
Walkerville Distillery District Night Market
Walkerville Brewery
Friday
29
September
HELIX
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Saturday
30
September
Franktoberfest
FRANK Brewing Co.
Saturday
30
September
FALL FLING – A Pop Up Event
Urbanhome's Showroom
Saturday
30
September
SCRABBLE CLUB
Windsor Public Library downtown
Saturday
30
September
OPEN HOUSE
Glenwood United Church
Saturday
30
September
Future is Female
LFX Supply Centre
Saturday
30
September
Be Well Expo
Arbor Memorial, Victoria Greenlawn
Saturday
30
September
Jazz on Drouillard 2023
Pressure Drop
Saturday
30
September
Barbershop Cabaret
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 594
Saturday
30
September
Hospice Face to Face
Hospice of Windsor and Essex County
Saturday
30
September
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Downtown Windsor
Saturday
30
September
OneDay Fore! Dreams Charity Golf Tournament
Sutton Creek Golf Club
Saturday
30
September
Ruthven Apple Fest
Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens
Saturday
30
September
The Soul Brothers
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Sunday
1
October
The Play That Goes Wrong
Serbian Centre
Sunday
1
October
Checker Flag Reunion
Moose Loyal Order Of No 1499
Sunday
1
October
Leamington Raceway: Live Harness Horse Racing
Leamington Fairgrounds
Sunday
1
October
Ruthven Apple Fest
Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens
