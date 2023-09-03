NEWS >
Power Out In South Windsor

Sunday September 3rd, 2023, 2:54pm

City News
Last updated: Sunday September 3rd, 7:14pm

Power was knocked out to a large section of South Windsor Sunday.

It happened around 2:00pm and affected over 4,000 homes and businesses, including Devonshire Mall.

A car accident is believed to be the cause.

Power was restored to most by 7:30pm.

