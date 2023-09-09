PHOTOS: FIREFIT Western Ontario Regional Competition
Anna Millerman
Saturday September 9th, 2023, 1:40pm
The FIREFEST Western Ontario Regional Competition is taking place at Windsor’s Riverfront Festival Plaza this weekend.
The competition brings tasks commonly performed by firefighters on duty during an emergency situation to the floor. The demanding course includes running up and down five stories, drawing and aiming a fully loaded fire hose, carrying a dummy of the weight of a fully grown individual, and more while being fully dressed in firefighting equipment.
Learn more about FIREFEST taking place in town this weekend on their website here.
