PHOTOS: ‘Beach Bash’ Volleyball Tournament Lands In Downtown Windsor

The Volleyball Beach Bash Tournament has arrived in Downtown Windsor and you can watch for free!



The tournament takes place between September 8th and 10th at the newly built amphitheatre on property donated by Mohammad Khan at 671 Ouellette Avenue.

“The Volleyball Beach Bash is more than just a tournament; it’s a symbol of our city’s vibrant culture,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association. “We’re proud to reignite this tradition, promising both residents and visitors an unforgettable experience.”



Organizers say:

The highly anticipated show of athletic prowess is designed to accommodate a variety of skill levels, from seasoned pros to fresh faces. Corporate teams will be present to play in One & Done’s, a single elimination game that will see some of Windsor-Essex’ most notable organizations team against each other in fair play. Not only will there be generous prizes, including $1,000 for the top mixed 6’s team, but every serve and spike also goes towards a noble cause: Proceeds from the event are dedicated to Rotary’s mission to combat homelessness in Windsor and Essex County. With the combined efforts of the DWBIA, Rotary (1918), and event organizer Shawn Lippert, the 2023 Rotary Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament is set to be not just a sporting event but a celebration of Windsor’s vibrant spirit.

For more information, including how to participate, visit beachbash.ca.