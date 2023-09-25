Christmas with The Tenors Comes To The Colosseum Stage This December

The Tenors bring holiday bliss to Caesars Windsor on their Christmas with The Tenors Tour on Thursday, December 14th at 8:00pm.

The group will get you in the holiday spirit by sharing their take on the Irving Berlin classic “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.” Christmas with The Tenors is the first album from the multiplatinum recording artists since welcoming new members Mark Masri and Alberto Urso. The album will feature reimagined classics including Chris Rea’s “Driving Home for Christmas,” Sia’s “Snowman,” alongside perennial favourites like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Join the celebration this holiday season with The Tenors live on The Colosseum stage. This tour for The Tenors marks the 12th time the group has played The Colosseum, the most performed act in its history. Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, September 29th.