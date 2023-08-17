Three County Towns Holding Night Markets This Weekend

Amherstburg, Leamington and LaSalle are holding popular night markets this weekend.

The Night Market in Amherstburg runs on Friday, August 18th, on the downtown streets as part of Open Air Weekend from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, with live music on the streets from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.

In Leamington, The Mill St. Market features delectable street food and drinks while you shop for handcrafted arts and crafts lining the modern, reinvented Mill Street. It runs from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

The LaSalle Night Market takes place on Sunday, August 27th, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the LaSalle Civic Centre. Explore the lively outdoor marketplace, discover new treasures, and connect with local artisans and businesses. Enjoy local singer Callixa at 4:00pm, 5:00pm, and 7:00pm. Let Kobbler Jay impress you with a street performance at 6:00pm.