Special Basement Flooding Pickup Planned
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 29th, 2023, 11:12am
Residents who have experienced basement flooding can request a special pick up by the city.
You are asked to call 311 to book a special flood collection.
Residents will be required to prepare material safely and place at the curb for collection (no alley collection). Residents will be able to book this special flood collection with 311 from August 29th to September 6th.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook