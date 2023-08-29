NEWS >
Special Basement Flooding Pickup Planned

Tuesday August 29th, 2023, 11:12am

City News
Residents who have experienced basement flooding can request a special pick up by the city.

You are asked to call 311 to book a special flood collection.

Residents will be required to prepare material safely and place at the curb for collection (no alley collection). Residents will be able to book this special flood collection with 311 from August 29th to September 6th.

