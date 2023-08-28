Rotary Windsor St. Clair 37th Annual Auction Heads To The Internet

The 37th Annual Rotary Auction will enter the digital age, expanding its reach by live-streaming the two-night event.

Taking place on Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, the Annual Rotary Auction will significantly expand its audience by including new digital platforms. For the first time in the popular event’s history, the Rotary Club of Windsor St. Clair will fully embrace digital media, enabling auction participants and audience members to access the internet landscape by streaming the two-night event on WE Digital Productions.

“We are confident of exponential growth both in audience and in raising dollars. Not only can we include viewers and auction bidders that have been loyal to us since the very beginning, but plenty of new supporters can also join the party,” said Auction Chairperson Deborah Moore. “More viewers will assuredly result in more auction bidders and event sponsors, and that’s added revenue for our club. For our supporters, the added flexibility in access can only bode well for the sustainment of the Rotary TV Auction. It (Rotary Auction) is far and away our largest fundraising,”

The Rotary Club of Windsor St. Clair has entered into an agreement with Domenic Papa, CEO of WE Digital Productions, to produce the Rotary Auction for this fall. The Rotary Club of Windsor St. Clair has recently parted ways with its long-time media partner, Cogeco/Your TV.

In past years, the Annual Rotary Auction organized by the Rotary Club of Windsor St. Clair has funded valuable projects such as a Therapeutic Greenhouse at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, a boundary-free children’s playground, equipping bike lights for migrant workers in the county, and assisting in the establishment of the Ganatchio Trail. Additionally, some proceeds from the auction help to fund international projects around the globe, working towards the eradication of Polio along with other initiatives focused on education, medicine, peace, safety, and well-being.