OPP Investigating Kingsville Collision

OPP are investigating a Kingsville collision.

Police say the two-vehicle collision happened just after 6:00pm Sunday on McCain Sideroad at Road 3 West.

Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

McCain Sideroad was closed at the scene for the protection of emergency responders. It has since re-opened to traffic. The investigation is ongoing.