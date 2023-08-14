CloudyNow
20 °C
68 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
24 °C
75 °F		Periods Of Rain Or DrizzleTue
21 °C
70 °F		SunnyWed
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

OPP Investigating Kingsville Collision

Monday August 14th, 2023, 8:47am

Kingsville
0
0
0

OPP are investigating a Kingsville collision.

Police say the two-vehicle collision happened just after 6:00pm Sunday on McCain Sideroad at Road 3 West.

Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

McCain Sideroad was closed at the scene for the protection of emergency responders. It has since re-opened to traffic. The investigation is ongoing.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message