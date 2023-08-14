OPP Investigating Kingsville Collision
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 14th, 2023, 8:47am
OPP are investigating a Kingsville collision.
Police say the two-vehicle collision happened just after 6:00pm Sunday on McCain Sideroad at Road 3 West.
Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
McCain Sideroad was closed at the scene for the protection of emergency responders. It has since re-opened to traffic. The investigation is ongoing.
