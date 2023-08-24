Now
More Rain On The Way

Thursday August 24th, 2023, 5:33pm

More rain is on the way.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop early this evening over Lower Michigan before tracking into southwestern Ontario.

The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall producing local amounts of 50 to 75 mm over just a few hours, damaging wind gusts of 100 to 120 km/h, followed by large hail.

The saturated ground may increase the likelihood of down trees in the event of damaging winds.

