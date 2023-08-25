Now
0 °C
°F
Chance Of ShowersFri
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
25 °C
77 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
23 °C
73 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Lakeshore Storm Update

Friday August 25th, 2023, 8:48am

Lakeshore
0
0
0


Lakeshore Town Hall and the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre will be closed to the public on Friday due to ongoing power outages related to last night’s storm event. Backup generators have been deployed to maintain water treatment and stormwater pump operations, where possible.

Several areas in Lakeshore continue to be without power due to downed trees and damaged powerlines.

The town says that residents in flooded areas should stop using water within their homes to prevent sewage backups. This includes showers, toilets, dishwashers, and washing machines.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message