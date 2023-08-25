Lakeshore Storm Update



Lakeshore Town Hall and the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre will be closed to the public on Friday due to ongoing power outages related to last night’s storm event. Backup generators have been deployed to maintain water treatment and stormwater pump operations, where possible.

Several areas in Lakeshore continue to be without power due to downed trees and damaged powerlines.

The town says that residents in flooded areas should stop using water within their homes to prevent sewage backups. This includes showers, toilets, dishwashers, and washing machines.