Fire On Parent Avenue
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 25th, 2023, 7:19am
Unattended cooking is the cause if a fire Thursday evening.
It broke out just after 12:30am Friday in the 400 Block of Parent Avenue and took about an hour to bring under control.
Twelve people have been displaced, and there were no injuries reported.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Damage is set at $400,000.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook