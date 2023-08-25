Now
Fire On Parent Avenue

Friday August 25th, 2023, 7:19am

Fires
0
0
0

Unattended cooking is the cause if a fire Thursday evening.

It broke out just after 12:30am Friday in the 400 Block of Parent Avenue and took about an hour to bring under control.

Twelve people have been displaced, and there were no injuries reported.

Damage is set at $400,000.

