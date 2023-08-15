CloudyNow
Fire On Elinor

Tuesday August 15th, 2023, 8:30am

Fires
The cause of a fire in east Windsor is under investigation.

It broke out in the 500 Block of Elinor just after 12:30am Tuesday.

Investigators from Windsor Fire and Windsor Police will be attending today.

There were no injuries.

