Fire On Elinor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 15th, 2023, 8:30am
The cause of a fire in east Windsor is under investigation.
It broke out in the 500 Block of Elinor just after 12:30am Tuesday.
Investigators from Windsor Fire and Windsor Police will be attending today.
There were no injuries.
