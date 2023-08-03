Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Honours Citizen, Police Officer

An Amherstburg resident and an officer with the Amherstburg detachment of Windsor Police were honoured by Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter for their heroic, life-saving actions in the aftermath of a fiery explosion.

Ryan Greenham, 36, an employee of Windsor Salt, and Sgt. Matthew Capel-Cure, a police officer of 25 years, pulled a man to safety after a vehicle struck the gas line of a house on County Road 18 in Amherstburg, igniting a blaze that engulfed both the dwelling and vehicle.

Greenham said he was sitting outside his house on June 3 when he heard loud noise nearby and went to investigate. Capel-Cure joined him at the fiery scene shortly after and the two men found a man lying between the burning vehicle and house and dragged him to safety.

Paramedics Tim Warnholtz and Daina Waterfield attended the scene and recommended to the Chief that Greenham and Capel-Cure be honoured for their heroic actions.