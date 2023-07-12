Tecumseh Arena Suffers Flood Damage

The Tecumseh Area suffered flood damage from a rainstorm easier this month.

According to Town officials, on July 2nd, 2023, the flooding was caused due to drainage issues caused by a partial blockage of the storm drain at the outflow area. Water back-flowed into the arena, damaging lower walls and the office, canteen, and lobby flooring. The maximum water level was estimated at ½” to 1” throughout.

Town staff and a restoration contractor worked to extract standing water and set up structural drying devices that evening. A preliminary damage report indicated that the growth of mould and bacteria was expected, and due to related health and safety concerns, remediation of the office area started on July 3rd, 2023.

A complete financial assessment of the total costs of repairs and remediation is still being determined and will be brought back to the July 25th, 2023, Regular Council Meeting. The town is working with their insurance and has started a claim.

Staff have been temporarily accommodated either within the arena or at Town Hall.