Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Tuesday July 11th, 2023, 4:03pm

Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move through the region this afternoon ahead of a cold front. The main hazards with any storms will be wind gusts to 90 km/h and up to ping pong ball sized hail.

