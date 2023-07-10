Megadeth Hits The Colosseum This September

Thrash metal band Megadeth, along with special guest Biohazard hits The Colosseum stage on Thursday, September 21st at 8:00pm.

From the beginning, Megadeth has proved to be an audacious unit on the heavy music scene. They have been pushing thrash to the limits of music ferocity and instrumental virtuosity since their debut in 1985 with Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!

After his departure from Metallica, having co-written many songs that would appear on their first two albums, the ultra-hungry Mustaine conceived a new band, Megadeth, which would harness the cinematic songcraft of the new wave of British heavy metal to radically faster tempos, heightened technical agility, complex arrangements, and punk’s primeval aggression.

Over 30 years later, Megadeth reinvented themselves with the release of their 15th studio album, 2016’s Dystopia, featuring the GRAMMY award-winning title track. In 2022, the band released The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! debuted at Number Three on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Their greatest hits include titles like “Symphony of Destruction,” “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due,” “In My Darkest Hour,” and “Sweating Bullets.”

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, July 14th. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 8:00pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10:00pm.