LaSalle Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

Alex Marogy of LaSalle matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order in the June 3rd, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000. She also won $10 on her other LOTTO 6/49 selection, bringing her total winnings to $100,010!

Marogy, a 52-year-old mother of two, said she enjoys playing the lottery, and this is her first big win.

The realtor was checking her tickets before work when she discovered she had won. “I was trying to figure out what I won on,” she said. “When I double-checked my ticket, I realized it was on ENCORE. I was in shock and had to check my ticket about ten more times before I believed it!”

She told her boyfriend she won by texting him a photo of her ticket. “I got him to confirm my win as well,” she said. Then, she shared the exciting news with her close friends and family.

Alex hasn’t made any major plans with her win just yet, but she is considering taking a mini vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at GoCo Gas Station on Arkona Road in Arkona.