Kingsville’s Open Streets Returns Saturday

Open Streets is returning to Kingsville on select Saturdays through the summer. The Town is also expanding its footprint by holding it in Downtown Cottam on July 22nd, 2023.

“We’re excited to see the return of Open Streets,” said Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers. “Back in March, this event was acknowledged as a Top 100 event in Ontario by Festivals and Events Ontario. It’s always given our community a great opportunity to socialize, support local business, and enjoy time with their families and friends.”

Each of the Open Streets events this year will be themed.

The first takes place July 8th, 2023, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm with a “Lego” theme. “We’ll have a street filled with large and small lego,” said Manager of Recreation Programs and Special Events, Karen Loney. “It will be fun for all ages, and we hope to see a good crowd.”

The remaining dates include the following:

July 15th, 2023, Downtown Kingsville, 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Games theme.

July 22nd, 2023, Cottam, 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Live music and fun for families.

July 29th, 2023, Downtown Kingsville, 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Christmas in July theme; kick-off for the Fantasy of Lights events.

August 19th, 2023, Downtown Kingsville, 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Bike Rodeo and ‘Things That Move’ theme.

August 26th, 2023, Downtown Kingsville, 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Street and Glow Party theme.

Event details, including detour routes for road closures are on the Town’s website at Kingsville.ca/openstreets.