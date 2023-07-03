Heat Warning Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 3rd, 2023, 3:59pm
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Tuesday and Wednesday.
They warn to expect temperatures in the high twenties to low thirties with a humidex in the high thirties to low forties.
Areas near the lakes could be slightly cooler than regions further inland. These hot and humid conditions will begin to end from west to east Wednesday night.
