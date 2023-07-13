Habitat For Humanity Windsor-Essex Celebrates Launch Of The “Repair Revolution”

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex has launched the “Repair Revolution,” a trillium funded home repair program aimed at supporting Windsor and Essex County residents in maintaining safe, decent, and affordable housing.

Habitat has prioritized working with Windsor Essex Community Housing in their goals to restore the affordable housing stock throughout the city.

Thanks to the support of $272,400 in Trillium Funding, HFHWE has been able to secure a dedicated vehicle and essential tools, enabling them to take their repair operations on the road. Additionally, the organization will be hiring a Repair Program Facilitator, a skilled professional who will not only restore homes but also train volunteers, students, and residents in home maintenance and repair.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is actively seeking applicants for the position of Repair Program Facilitator. This role requires a unique combination of expertise in residential home maintenance and a passion for working with and training volunteers, students, and residents. We are looking for someone who will play a vital role in our Repair Program, empowering individuals and communities to create lasting change through their skills and knowledge. If you possess these qualifications and share our commitment to affordable housing, we encourage you to apply at habitatwindsor.org and be a part of our mission to transform lives and build a stronger community..