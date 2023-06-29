NEWS >
Transit Fares Increasing On July 1st

Thursday June 29th, 2023, 1:33pm

Transit is increasing fares as of Saturday, July 1st, 2023.

As approved during the 2023 budget process, City service fares, as well as those for LaSalle (Route 25) service will increase by 2%. A full list of pricing can be found at TransitWindsor.ca.

Customers may purchase smart media until June 30th, 2023, at the current prices.

