Summer Festival Preview: Windsor Poutine Feast

Wednesday June 7th, 2023, 3:00pm

The Windsor Poutine Feast returns to the riverfront this weekend.

The festival promises to put a spin on the classic Canadian dish. Poutiner’s will have their own twist to please everyone’s pallet.

Bring the kids and enjoy  games and entertainment for the whole family, including live music and performances.

For more information, check out the Summer Festival Guide.

