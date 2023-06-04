Outdoor Sport Equipment Rentals Now Available In Essex

The Town of Essex and the Essex County Library have teamed up to offer pickleball and tennis equipment rentals at the Essex Centre, McGregor, and Harrow library branches.

The rental program offers individuals the opportunity to rent tennis rackets and pickleball paddles for a three-day period. Members of the library can visit the Essex Centre, McGregor, or Harrow branch to rent equipment in the same manner as signing out a book. Equipment is limited and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.

“We are thrilled to team up with the Essex County Library to offer tennis and pickleball rentals in our community!”, said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “This is a great opportunity for residents to enjoy the outdoors, stay active, and take advantage of our wonderful outdoor amenities.”

The Town of Essex offers three courts in Harrow near the Colchester South Community Centre, two courts in McGregor at Co-An Park, and 3 courts in Essex Centre at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.