Kingsville Wants Your Say On Town Facilities

The Town of Kingsville has launched a new online engagement platform in time for its critical first discussion on town facilities.

The Have Your Say Kingsville platform will help the Town foster two-way engagement with residents and community members in a convenient online portal. At HaveYourSayKingsville.ca, registered users can interact with local decision-makers, share ideas and provide input on projects and initiatives through an online community.

“This tool will help us feature projects important to Kingsville’s future and have robust and transparent conversations,” said Town of Kingsville’s Chief Administrative Officer, John Norton.

Kingsville will use a combination of surveys, polls, open forums, idea boards, and maps to solicit feedback and gain public sentiment on various topics, including the Town-wide Facilities Building Review.

“A building facilities review was conducted and included analysis of each facility’s general physical condition, anticipated future costs of maintenance and repairs, and evaluated current and future uses,” said Norton. “The review included a cost-benefit analysis of the value of capital repairs and the option of sale or demolition of existing buildings.”

Residents are encouraged to visit HaveYourSayKingsville.ca to review the recommendations and provide comments. The recommendations will be presented at the Committee of the Whole on June 22nd, 2023, reviewed on July 17th, 2023, and presented to Council for decisions on August 14th, 2023.

“This platform is going to let us talk to residents in a whole new way,” said Mayor Dennis Rogers. “It’s incredibly important to hear directly from our community about the issues shaping Kingsville’s long-term future and for the town to find as many ways as possible to reach our residents. I encourage everyone to register and join the conversation today.”