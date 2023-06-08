City Launches Lancaster Bomber Future Location Survey

The City of Windsor is looking for input from the community on the future location of the Lancaster Bomber FM 212, which is scheduled to be restored by 2026.

In 1964, the City of Windsor and a group of former Royal Air Force (RAF) and Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) veterans purchased a Lancaster Bomber FM 212, built in July 1945, from the Canadian Government. The Lancaster was displayed in Jackson Park for decades as a memorial to the men and women who served the RAF and RCAF.

After forty years of exposure to the outdoor elements, it was removed for restoration in 2005. On November 1st, 2016, the City entered into a Stewardship Agreement with the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association (CH2A), now referred to as the Canadian Aviation Museum (CAM), to carry out the approved restoration plan for the Lancaster Bomber FM 212. The final phase of the restoration is assembly, which requires a space large enough to host the aircraft with the nose, cockpit, wheels, bomb doors, mid-upper turret, wings and four engines, props, spinners, and cowlings re-attached. Final assembly is anticipated to be ready to commence in the second quarter (April) of 2026.

There are two ways to have your say. A short online survey has been launched and is available until June 29th, 2023.

A Public Information Centre will be held on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023, in the lobby of City Hall from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. City staff will be on hand to answer questions, provide copies of the survey and share information boards. A formal presentation is not planned.