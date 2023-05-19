There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: May 19th to 21st

Friday May 19th, 2023, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0 0

Friday May Shrek: The Musical Olde Walkerville Theatre

Saturday May Shrek: The Musical Olde Walkerville Theatre

Saturday May Walkerville Pop Up Market Wyandotte Street East

Sunday May Shrek: The Musical Olde Walkerville Theatre

Sunday May Kevin Hart: Reality Check Tour The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor