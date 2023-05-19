There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: May 19th to 21st
Friday May 19th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
19
May
Friday
19
May
519 Day Party
WindsorEats
Friday
19
May
Saturday
20
May
Saturday
20
May
Walkerville Pop Up Market
Wyandotte Street East
Saturday
20
May
Saturday
20
May
Mom & Me Cookie Class, Backdrop Photos & Princess Party Event!
MinaPeach Framing Designs
Sunday
21
May
Sunday
21
May
Kevin Hart: Reality Check Tour
The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Sunday
21
May
SMART Adoption & Fundraising Vendor Show
LaSalle Event Centre
Sunday
21
May
Spring Kickoff Multi-vendor pop up
WFCU Centre
Sunday
21
May
Sunday
21
May
Sunday
21
May
Looking to the Future
Christ Church
