There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: May 19th to 21st

Friday May 19th, 2023, 12:00pm

Friday
19
May

Shrek: The Musical

Olde Walkerville Theatre
Friday
19
May

519 Day Party

WindsorEats
Friday
19
May

Walkerville Collegiate Institute 100th Anniversary Reunion

Walkerville Collegiate Institute
Saturday
20
May

Saturday
20
May

Walkerville Pop Up Market

Wyandotte Street East
Saturday
20
May

Saturday
20
May

Mom & Me Cookie Class, Backdrop Photos & Princess Party Event!

MinaPeach Framing Designs
Sunday
21
May

Sunday
21
May

Kevin Hart: Reality Check Tour

The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Sunday
21
May

SMART Adoption & Fundraising Vendor Show

LaSalle Event Centre
Sunday
21
May

Spring Kickoff Multi-vendor pop up

WFCU Centre
Sunday
21
May

Sunday
21
May

Sunday
21
May

Looking to the Future

Christ Church

