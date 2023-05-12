Local Events

There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: May 12th to 14th

Friday May 12th, 2023, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday
12
May

Walk Off the Earth with Special Guests Harm & Ease – Open to All Ages!

The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Friday
12
May

Second Annual Alumni & Student Pow Wow

Toldo Lancer Centre, University of Windsor
Friday
12
May

Windsor Urban Birding Challenge

Various locations in Windsor
Friday
12
May

Stroll the Street in Belle River-On the Lake

419 Notre Dame Street
Saturday
13
May

Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival

Pelissier Parking Garage
Saturday
13
May

Second Annual Alumni & Student Pow Wow

Toldo Lancer Centre, University of Windsor
Saturday
13
May

Windsor Urban Birding Challenge

Various locations in Windsor
Saturday
13
May

Mother’s Day Market-Celebrate & Spoil Mom!

LaSalle Event Centre
Saturday
13
May

SCAR Adoption Event and Plant Sale

Pet Valu Walker Road
Saturday
13
May

Mother’s Day Custom Jewelry & Backdrop Party Event

MinaPeach Framing Designs
Saturday
13
May

Beachcombing With Mom

Sprucewood Shores Winery
Saturday
13
May

ROLLZ ICECREAM GRAND OPENING

ROLLZ ICECREAM
Saturday
13
May

LaSalle Horticultural Plant Sale

LaSalle, Ontario
Saturday
13
May

Food Drive

Sts. Vladimir & Olga Ukrainian Catholic Church
Saturday
13
May

Tecumseh United Church Flea Market

Tecumseh United Church
Saturday
13
May

Plant and Garden Sale

Duff-Baby Mansion
Saturday
13
May

Walker Homesites 2nd Annual Community Yard Sale and Market

Walker Homesites Park
Saturday
13
May

Tour the Duff-Baby Mansion

Duff-Baby Mansion
Saturday
13
May

Science Rendezvous Windsor

2555 College Avenue
Saturday
13
May

2023 Windsor Tweed Ride

WindsorEats
Sunday
14
May

Fogolar Furlan Mother’s Day Brunch

Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Sunday
14
May

Beachcombing With Mom

Sprucewood Shores Winery
Sunday
14
May

2023 Windsor Flower Day

WindsorEats
Sunday
14
May

Windsor Urban Birding Challenge

Various locations in Windsor

