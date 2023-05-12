There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: May 12th to 14th
Friday May 12th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
12
May
Walk Off the Earth with Special Guests Harm & Ease – Open to All Ages!
The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Friday
12
May
Second Annual Alumni & Student Pow Wow
Toldo Lancer Centre, University of Windsor
Friday
12
May
Friday
12
May
Stroll the Street in Belle River-On the Lake
419 Notre Dame Street
Saturday
13
May
Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival
Pelissier Parking Garage
Saturday
13
May
Second Annual Alumni & Student Pow Wow
Toldo Lancer Centre, University of Windsor
Saturday
13
May
Saturday
13
May
Mother’s Day Market-Celebrate & Spoil Mom!
LaSalle Event Centre
Saturday
13
May
SCAR Adoption Event and Plant Sale
Pet Valu Walker Road
Saturday
13
May
Mother’s Day Custom Jewelry & Backdrop Party Event
MinaPeach Framing Designs
Saturday
13
May
Beachcombing With Mom
Sprucewood Shores Winery
Saturday
13
May
ROLLZ ICECREAM GRAND OPENING
ROLLZ ICECREAM
Saturday
13
May
LaSalle Horticultural Plant Sale
LaSalle, Ontario
Saturday
13
May
Food Drive
Sts. Vladimir & Olga Ukrainian Catholic Church
Saturday
13
May
Tecumseh United Church Flea Market
Tecumseh United Church
Saturday
13
May
Plant and Garden Sale
Duff-Baby Mansion
Saturday
13
May
Walker Homesites 2nd Annual Community Yard Sale and Market
Walker Homesites Park
Saturday
13
May
Tour the Duff-Baby Mansion
Duff-Baby Mansion
Saturday
13
May
Science Rendezvous Windsor
2555 College Avenue
Saturday
13
May
2023 Windsor Tweed Ride
WindsorEats
Sunday
14
May
Fogolar Furlan Mother’s Day Brunch
Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Sunday
14
May
Beachcombing With Mom
Sprucewood Shores Winery
Sunday
14
May
2023 Windsor Flower Day
WindsorEats
Sunday
14
May
