PHOTOS: Heart Breaker Challenge Has Final Hoorah
Anna Millerman
Saturday May 27th, 2023, 5:09pm
After 10 years of the event running, the Heart Breaker Challenge had its final challenge Saturday afternoon.
Participants for the fundraiser with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare were able to get fit and get muddy, with the 5-to-seven kilometer route through Malden Park. Attendees joined the Petro Family raise awareness and funds for the Cardiac, Stroke & Pulmonary Rehab Programs at HDGH.
The event has hosted over 9,000 participants and spectators over the years, and raised over $830,000 for services at the hospital; the goal for this year’s event was to raise $100,000. Learn more on the HDGH website here.
