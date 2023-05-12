Lakeshore OPP Investigating Vehicle Fire

OPP is currently investigating a suspicious vehicle fire.

Police say that just after 7:30pm on Thursday, May 11th, 2023, they were called to a vehicle fire at a business in the 200 block of Patillo Road in Lakeshore.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, a vehicle was fully engulfed. The fire destroyed the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

A black Ford Explorer was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed with the licence plate covered.

Investigators are looking to identify the driver. A witness observed the Ford Explorer throwing items out of the window, and it is possible the vehicle could have residue of oil that was sprayed along the driver’s side.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.