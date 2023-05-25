First LaSalle Night Market Of The Summer Happens Sunday

The first LaSalle Night Market of the 2023 season takes place on Sunday. Visit the many vendor booths featuring handcrafted merchandise, artisan pieces, delicious foods, and farm-to-table fresh produce while listening to live music and entertainment.

“Along with the warm weather, the LaSalle Night Markets are returning to the LaSalle Civic Centre for the summer season,” said Scott Bisson, Manager of Culture and Recreation. We look forward to providing the opportunity for local entrepreneurs to feature their products. There will be something for everyone.”

The market runs from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the LaSalle Civic Centre.