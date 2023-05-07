Fire On Windsor Avenue
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday May 7th, 2023, 12:37pm
Windsor Police are investigating a fire near Downtown Windsor.
It broke out in the 700 Block of Windsor Avenue around 9:30am Sunday.
Damage is set at $100,000, and four people have been displaced.
There were no injuries.
