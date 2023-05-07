SunnyNow
Fire On Windsor Avenue

Sunday May 7th, 2023, 12:37pm

Photos by Amanda D

Windsor Police are investigating a fire near Downtown Windsor.

It broke out in the 700 Block of Windsor Avenue around 9:30am Sunday.

Damage is set at $100,000, and four people have been displaced.

There were no injuries.

